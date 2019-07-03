Half year report of the liquidity agreement

Regulatory News:

Mediawan (Paris:MDW):

1. Share capital increase

Pursuant article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers ("AMF") in accordance with article 17 of AMF instruction n° 2016-04 of 21 October 2016,

Mediawan announces that following a meeting of the Management Board dated 28 June 2019, its share capital was increased to €318,764.06 consisting of 31,876,406 ordinary shares with a par value of €0.01 each, following a share capital increase incurring the issue of 63,441 new shares and resulting from a conversion of 126,882 warrants.

2. Half year report of the liquidity agreement

Pursuant to articles 421-34 and 421-36 of the General Regulations of the AMFMediawan indicates that its liquidity agreement entrusted to Exane BNP Paribas had at its disposal

on 24 June 2019, an additional contribution in cash of €100,000, in order to ease the transactions' liquidity and the pricing's consistency of Mediawan's traded shares

on 28 June 2019 (post trading), the following assets:

Number of shares: 74,706

- Cash balance available: €111,931

it is recalled that on 31 December 2018, the assets were 51,041 shares and €272,043.52

A propos de Mediawan

Mediawan was incorporated in December 2015 as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) by Pierre-Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse, and the following year raised €250 million through an IPO on the Euronext regulated market in Paris. Mediawan has carried out 7 strategic acquisitions since March 2017, thus consolidating a new independent player in audiovisual content with a leading position in Europe. The Group operates on 4 segments: the production of original fiction and documentary content, the running of animated brands, the distribution of audiovisual content and the publishing of channels and digital services.

Eligible to PEA-PME ISIN: FR0013247137 Ticker: MDW

For further information, please visit the Mediawan website (www.mediawan.fr

