OL GROUPE: ARRIVAL OF THIAGO MENDES AND YOUSSOUF KONÉ

Lyon, 3 July 2019

Olympique Lyonnais is pleased to announce the arrival of Brazilian midfielder Thiago Mendes from LOSC Lille. The transfer amounts to €22 million, with incentives as high as €4.5 million. The footballer has signed a four-year contract with Olympique Lyonnais.

Thiago Mendes began his professional career in Goias when he was only 18 years old. In 2015 he signed with FC Sao Paulo, and played in the semi-finals of the Copa Libertadores in 2016.

Transferred to Lille in 2017, Thiago Mendes has played in nearly 400 professional matches. Last season he was one of the top players in L1, and was a key contributor to LOSC's outstanding season.

Olympique Lyonnais has also reached an agreement with Lille for the transfer of Youssouf Koné, for €9 million and profit-sharing of 25% on any gain from a future transfer. The transfer will be official after the usual formalities have been completed. Youssouf Koné will sign for five years with the club.

Born in Bamako in 1995, Youssouf Koné began playing for Lille in 2013, when he was only 18 years old. After spending the 2017-2018 season on loan to Reims, Youssouf Koné returned to Lille and helped LOSC qualify for the Champions League. Youssouf Koné will play Monday with the Mali national team against Ivory Coast in the round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.



