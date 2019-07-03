sprite-preloader
WKN: A2DQ77 ISIN: FR0012613610 
03.07.2019 | 18:12
Actusnews Wire·Mehr Nachrichten von Actusnews Wire

PRODWAYS: Half-year report on the liquidity contract

Paris, July 3, 2019, at 6:00 PM,

Under the liquidity contract granted by PRODWAYS GROUP to brokerage firm PORTZAMPARC Société de Bourse, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at 30 June 2019:

  • Number of shares: 36,203
  • Cash balance: €91,382.19

For the record, at the time of the implementation (effective date of the contract in accordance with AMF decision n°2018-01 of 2 July 2018 - report dated 31 December 2018) the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • Number of shares: 49,723
  • Cash balance: €47,711.26
------------------------
Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF:
Télécharger le PDF

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

© 2019 Actusnews Wire

FN Beta