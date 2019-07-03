Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Cancellation of Shares

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited

3 July 2019

CANCELLATION OF SHARES

The Board of Third Point Offshore Investors Limited ("TPOIL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the cancellation of all remaining 3,379,753 Shares currently held by the Master Fund for the benefit of the Company. The cancellation is in accordance with the Repurchase Policy announced on 2 May 2018. Since 5 December 2018, the Board has been operating a buyback programme and will continue to monitor the Company's rating and may, at its discretion, engage opportunistically in future share repurchases by causing the Company to purchase such shares in the open market and cancel them upon such purchase.

The cancellation of these shares combined with the 3,427,485 ordinary shares repurchased and cancelled by the Company through the ongoing share repurchase programme announced on 5 December 2018 will result in the following issued share capital:

40,697,549 US Dollar Ordinary Shares with one voting right per share.

Ordinary Shares with one voting right per share. 27,131,699 US Dollar B Shares with one voting right per share and no rights to distribution of profits.



The total number of shares in issue is 67,829,248. This number represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Steve Bates, Chairman of TPOIL, commented: "The cancellation of the Company's remaining shares in the Master Fund completes the process started in September 2018. This increases NAV per share by 41 cents or approximately 2%, which is in addition to the NAV uplift of 19 cents when the first tranche of shares was cancelled last year. The Board hopes that this measure, in conjunction with other initiatives, will help to bring down the discount to NAV at which the Company's shares trade."

