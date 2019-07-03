sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
03.07.2019 | 18:19
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Directorate Change

Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, July 3

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number47161)
LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 05/10/2019
(The "Company")

3 July 2019

Directorate Change

The Board of Third Point Offshore Investors Limited ("TPOIL" or the "Company") announces the retirement of Keith Dorrian as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 3 July 2019. The Directors are very grateful to Keith for his wise counsel and significant contribution to the Board over the last twelve years.

Enquiries:

Company Website: www.thirdpointoffshore.com

Numis Securities Limited
Hugh Jonathan
James Glass
Tel: 0207 260 1000

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001


© 2019 PR Newswire

FN Beta