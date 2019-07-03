Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Directorate Change

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number47161)

LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 05/10/2019

(The "Company")

3 July 2019

Directorate Change

The Board of Third Point Offshore Investors Limited ("TPOIL" or the "Company") announces the retirement of Keith Dorrian as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 3 July 2019. The Directors are very grateful to Keith for his wise counsel and significant contribution to the Board over the last twelve years.

