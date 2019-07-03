Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Directorate Change
PR Newswire
London, July 3
Third Point Offshore Investors Limited
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number47161)
LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 05/10/2019
(The "Company")
3 July 2019
Directorate Change
The Board of Third Point Offshore Investors Limited ("TPOIL" or the "Company") announces the retirement of Keith Dorrian as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 3 July 2019. The Directors are very grateful to Keith for his wise counsel and significant contribution to the Board over the last twelve years.
Enquiries:
Company Website: www.thirdpointoffshore.com
Numis Securities Limited
Hugh Jonathan
James Glass
Tel: 0207 260 1000
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001