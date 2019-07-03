Central Kia of Plano to Host "Backyard BBQ"

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2019 / Central Kia of Plano in Texas is excited to invite guests to their Backyard BBQ to celebrate Independence Day. The event will take place on both Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Central Kia of Plano, 3401 N. Central Expressway, Plano, TX, 75023.

The event will include food trucks that serve barbeque favorites and tacos, a live DJ, and a bounce house and other activities for children. This event is free for staff and customers.

At the BBQ, visitors can also test drive the all new Kia Telluride or any other car of their choice.

The 2020 Kia Telluride has the best warranty in the auto industry at 10 years. The Telluride has a five-star crash rating and has a host of safety features including dual front airbags, side curtain airbags with rollover sensors, and driver-side knee airbags.

"The Kia Telluride is first in its class and a car that is pushing boundaries and taking automobiles into the next era," says Jeff Lampkin, Manager of Central Kia of Plano.

Fortunes O'Neal, General Manager of Central Kia of Plano, says, "The team is happy to host this event. Bring your family and come celebrate Independence Day with us!"

For more information, visit https://www.centralkia.com/

