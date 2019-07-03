Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Transaction in Own Shares 03-Jul-2019 / 17:15 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 03 July 2019 Genel Energy plc (the 'Company') Transaction in Own Shares Genel Energy plc announces that on 3 July 2019 it has purchased a total of 96,549 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme announced on 25 June 2019. Volume weighted average price per share 196.2544 pence Highest price Per Share 198.0000 pence Lowest price Per Share 192.2000 pence The Company currently intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares. Following this purchase, Genel Energy plc holds 1,218,248 ordinary shares in treasury, and has 279,029,950 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares). Aggregated Information Exchange venue Volume weighted average price Aggregated volume XLON 955 36308 CCEU 3979 15916 AQXE 1597 9581 UBSY 782 9384 HRSI 2264 6793 GSSI 2636 5272 BCSI 1744 3487 BATP 721 2162 XUBS 823 1646 BATE 633 1265 MSSI 381 1142 TRQX 819 819 TRQM 250 749 JPSI 354 708 CHIX 330 660 BATD 115 346 CHID 156 311 Transaction Details In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a schedule of individual trades executed on behalf of the Company by Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited is set out below: Price Date Time Quantity Exchange Trade ID (pence) Venue 194.8 03.07.2019 08:20:03 284 MSAL 00050731380TRLO0 194.2 03.07.2019 08:24:55 714 UBSAL 00050731426TRLO0 195 03.07.2019 08:25:54 643 JPMAL 00050731443TRLO0 195 03.07.2019 08:25:54 65 LNEL 00050731445TRLO0 194.7 03.07.2019 08:26:55 592 UBSAL 00050731567TRLO0 194.6 03.07.2019 08:30:51 550 BTELCHL 00050731626TRLO0 194.6 03.07.2019 08:30:51 949 BTELCHL 00050731628TRLO0 194.6 03.07.2019 08:32:14 44 LNEL 00050731666TRLO0 194.6 03.07.2019 08:32:14 399 LNEL 00050731668TRLO0 193.5 03.07.2019 08:40:12 45 LNEL 00050731962TRLO0 193.5 03.07.2019 08:40:12 41 LNEL 00050731960TRLO0 193.5 03.07.2019 08:40:12 46 LNEL 00050731958TRLO0 193.3 03.07.2019 08:40:12 4 LNEL 00050731963TRLO0 193.3 03.07.2019 08:40:12 411 UBSAL 00050731957TRLO0 193.3 03.07.2019 08:40:12 1807 UBSAL 00050731967TRLO0 193.2 03.07.2019 08:47:18 243 MSAL 00050732093TRLO0 193.2 03.07.2019 08:53:17 238 BARAL 00050732293TRLO0 193.3 03.07.2019 08:57:13 225 UBSAL 00050732431TRLO0 193.2 03.07.2019 09:03:44 1332 BARAL 00050732627TRLO0 192.9 03.07.2019 09:05:09 209 UBSAL 00050732666TRLO0 193 03.07.2019 09:05:10 1065 BARAL 00050732668TRLO0 193.3 03.07.2019 09:05:10 2091 UBSAL 00050732670TRLO0 193.7 03.07.2019 09:08:55 31 UBSAL 00050732772TRLO0 193.7 03.07.2019 09:08:56 607 UBSAL 00050732774TRLO0 193.4 03.07.2019 09:10:09 46 BARAL 00050732834TRLO0 193.4 03.07.2019 09:11:56 395 BARAL 00050732906TRLO0 193.4 03.07.2019 09:19:27 1122 BARAL 00050733208TRLO0 193.4 03.07.2019 09:19:27 236 BARAL 00050733207TRLO0 193.2 03.07.2019 09:19:27 186 BARAL 00050733211TRLO0 193.2 03.07.2019 09:36:54 122 BARAL 00050733895TRLO0 193.2 03.07.2019 09:39:13 1457 BARAL 00050733962TRLO0 193 03.07.2019 09:39:13 681 BARAL 00050733964TRLO0 193 03.07.2019 09:48:57 1202 BARAL 00050734226TRLO0 192.2 03.07.2019 09:52:50 342 BARAL 00050734321TRLO0 193.1 03.07.2019 10:02:48 714 UBSAL 00050734738TRLO0 193 03.07.2019 10:08:23 1805 BARAL 00050735072TRLO0 193.6 03.07.2019 10:09:51 663 BTELCHL 00050735154TRLO0 194.8 03.07.2019 10:58:35 615 MSAL 00050736822TRLO0 194.7 03.07.2019 10:58:36 8008 MSAL 00050736824TRLO0 195.8 03.07.2019 11:20:33 1946 BARAL 00050737470TRLO0 195.8 03.07.2019 11:20:33 1369 BARAL 00050737469TRLO0 195.6 03.07.2019 11:22:14 1608 BARAL 00050737507TRLO0 195.6 03.07.2019 11:36:18 1666 BARAL 00050737849TRLO0 197.4 03.07.2019 13:42:18 1570 BARAL 00050740293TRLO0 197.2 03.07.2019 13:42:18 1461 BARAL 00050740295TRLO0 197.2 03.07.2019 13:42:18 232 BARAL 00050740296TRLO0 197.6 03.07.2019 14:15:31 377 BARAL 00050741457TRLO0 197.6 03.07.2019 14:22:38 147 BARAL 00050741713TRLO0 197.6 03.07.2019 14:30:51 1114 BARAL 00050742329TRLO0 197 03.07.2019 14:31:54 1876 BARAL 00050742632TRLO0 197.6 03.07.2019 14:45:07 1809 BARAL 00050743340TRLO0 197.6 03.07.2019 14:45:21 1678 BARAL 00050743355TRLO0 197.4 03.07.2019 15:16:28 1603 BARAL 00050744943TRLO0 197.4 03.07.2019 15:16:28 31 BARAL 00050744942TRLO0 197.4 03.07.2019 15:16:28 49 BARAL 00050744941TRLO0 197.4 03.07.2019 15:16:28 41 BARAL 00050744940TRLO0 197.4 03.07.2019 15:16:28 44 BARAL 00050744939TRLO0 197.4 03.07.2019 15:16:28 43 BARAL 00050744938TRLO0 197.4 03.07.2019 15:23:25 1601 BARAL 00050745216TRLO0 197.6 03.07.2019 15:30:23 1625 BARAL 00050745586TRLO0 197.6 03.07.2019 16:05:27 2306 GSCO 00050747103TRLO0 197.6 03.07.2019 16:05:27 330 GSCO 00050747104TRLO0 197.6 03.07.2019 16:05:27 2636 GSCO 00050747107TRLO0 197.6 03.07.2019 16:05:27 2636 GSCO 00050747108TRLO0 197.6 03.07.2019 16:05:27 2636 GSCO 00050747109TRLO0 197.6 03.07.2019 16:05:27 2636 GSCO 00050747113TRLO0 197.6 03.07.2019 16:05:27 2636 GSCO 00050747114TRLO0 197.6 03.07.2019 16:05:27 2636 GSCO 00050747115TRLO0 197.6 03.07.2019 16:05:27 136 GSCO 00050747117TRLO0 197.6 03.07.2019 16:05:27 2500 GSCO 00050747116TRLO0 198 03.07.2019 16:15:11 330 GSCO 00050747507TRLO0 198 03.07.2019 16:15:11 2306 GSCO 00050747506TRLO0 198 03.07.2019 16:15:11 2636 GSCO 00050747508TRLO0 198 03.07.2019 16:15:11 1521 GSCO 00050747512TRLO0 197.2 03.07.2019 16:23:26 1450 UBSAL 00050747872TRLO0 197.2 03.07.2019 16:23:26 533 UBSAL 00050747871TRLO0 197.3 03.07.2019 16:23:58 265 LNEL 00050747910TRLO0 197.3 03.07.2019 16:24:12 306 LNEL 00050747927TRLO0 197.3 03.07.2019 16:24:12 301 LNEL 00050747925TRLO0 197.2 03.07.2019 16:25:15 1171 BARAL 00050747973TRLO0 197.2 03.07.2019 16:25:15 145 BARAL 00050747972TRLO0 197.2 03.07.2019 16:25:15 900 BARAL 00050747971TRLO0 197.2 03.07.2019 16:25:15 2500 BARAL 00050747968TRLO0 197.4 03.07.2019 16:25:15 1500 BARAL 00050747974TRLO0 197.4 03.07.2019 16:25:15 625 BARAL 00050747969TRLO0 197.6 03.07.2019 16:25:15 434 BARAL 00050747978TRLO0 197.6 03.07.2019 16:25:15 4118 BARAL 00050747977TRLO0 197.6 03.07.2019 16:25:15 842 BARAL 00050747976TRLO0 197.6 03.07.2019 16:25:15 819 BARAL 00050747975TRLO0 197.6 03.07.2019 16:25:15 640 BARAL 00050747970TRLO0 -ends- For further information, please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7830 9700 Patrick d'Ancona Notes to editors: Genel Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7830 9700 Patrick d'Ancona Notes to editors: Genel Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company, with headquarters in London and offices in Ankara and Erbil, is one of the largest London-listed independent oil producers, and is the largest holder of reserves and resources in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel has highly cash-generative oil production from the Taq Taq and Tawke licences, with material growth potential from other assets in the portfolio. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com [1].

