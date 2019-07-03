Arion Bank hf.: Arion Bank increases subordinated notes by NOK 100 million

Arion Bank has today increased the issue size of previously issued bond by NOK 100 million. Original issue size was NOK 200 million and new issue size will be NOK 300 million.

The notes are callable in July 2024 with final maturity in July 2029. The notes were priced at a spread of NIBOR +365.

The Tier 2 notes are eligible as Tier 2 capital under the Icelandic Financial Undertakings Act No. 161/2002.

The notes will be issued under Arion Bank's EMTN programme.

The bookrunner on the transaction is Nordea.

For further information please contact Sture Stolen, head of Arion Bank's investor relations, at ir@arionbanki.is

