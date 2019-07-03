UNIBAIL-RODAMCO SE: Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield completes the disposal of Tour Majunga

Paris, Amsterdam, July 3, 2019

Press release





Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield completes the disposal of Tour Majunga

Further to an agreement entered into in April 2019, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announces the completion of the disposal of the Tour Majunga office building, located in the heart of the La Défense business district, to a consortium of institutional investors led by South-Korean securities firm Mirae Asset Daewoo and Amundi Real Estate. The Net Disposal Price of the transaction is €850 Mn.





