Arion Bank hf.: Arion Bank: Covered bond offering results

Today Arion Bank hf. concluded the sale of two covered bond series.

The total demand in the issue amounted to ISK 3,040 million and 24 bid was received.

The inflation-linked issue ARION CBI 26 attracted 18 bids of ISK 2,460 million at a yield of 1.59-1.65%. Bids for nominal amount of ISK 1,960 million at a yield of 1.63% were accepted. The size of the series following the issuance will be ISK 12,520 m.

The fixed rate issue ARION CB 24 attracted 6 bids of ISK 580 million at a yield of 4.55-4.57%. Bids for nominal amount of ISK 580 million at a yield of 4.57% were accepted. The size of the series following the issuance will be ISK 15,180 m.

In line with the auction announcement, Arion Bank buys back ISK 260 million of ARION CBI 19 as payment towards the purchase of bonds in the auction

The issued bonds are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland on 10 July 2019.