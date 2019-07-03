Urban Exposure plc (UEX) Urban Exposure plc: 03-Jul-2019 / 17:49 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 3 July 2019 Urban Exposure plc (the "Company", the "Group" or "Urban Exposure") Board Changes Further to the announcement on 3 April 2019 of the appointment of Sam Dobbyn as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, the Company is pleased to confirm that Sam has assumed his responsibilities as CFO on commencing employment with Urban Exposure plc. Trevor DaCosta has now formally stepped down from the Board and will continue as Finance Director supporting Mr Dobbyn. Enquiries: Urban Exposure plc Tel: +44 (0) 845 643 2173 Randeesh Sandhu, CEO Liberum Capital Limited (Nominated Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000 Adviser and Joint Corporate Broker) Neil Patel Gillian Martin Jonathan Wilkes-Green Louis Davies Jefferies International Limited (Joint Tel: +44 (0) 20 7029 8000 Corporate Broker) Ed Matthews William Brown MHP Communications (Financial Public Tel: +44 (0) 20 3128 8100 Relations) Charlie Barker Patrick Hanrahan Sophia Samaras Notes to Editors Urban Exposure plc is a specialist residential development finance and asset management company that has been formed to provide finance for UK real estate development loans. The Company focuses on two main revenue streams: interest and fees generated on principal lending from its own balance sheet; and asset management income generated from managing and servicing real estate development loans financed by third parties. ISIN: GB00BFNSQ303 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: UEX LEI Code: 213800Q7WLHGIHUFBT43 Sequence No.: 12270 EQS News ID: 835875 End of Announcement EQS News Service

