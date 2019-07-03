Fidelity China Special Situations (FCSS) has had a challenging period over the last 12 months, with its performance affected by a significant sell-off in Chinese equities. However, the longer-term performance remains strong in absolute and relative terms, with a 16.9% pa NAV total return over five years clearly ahead of the 14.1% pa return of the MSCI China index. The manager continues to find attractive new investment ideas, such as recent portfolio addition, luxury e-commerce platform Secoo Holding, and points to the opportunities for long-term focused stock pickers that can be created by market volatility. FCSS's discount has recently narrowed below 10% and the board has introduced a formal single-digit discount control policy, which should help reduce future discount volatility.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...