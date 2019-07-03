Company now serves clients in US, Canada, UK and EU

Sevan Multi-Site Solutions, LLC (Sevan), a leader in delivering innovative design, program management, construction services and data analytics services to organizations with multiple sites, proudly celebrates the opening of their new office in London, England, located just a block from the Hammersmith Tube Station.

Sevan's leaders have had plans for European expansion since day one. Eight years ago, the company started in Downers Grove, Illinois (USA) with seven ambitious leaders. Their motivation and drive immediately became the roots of a rapidly growing company. The leaders had a vision: to be the best in the world at delivering innovative design, program management and construction services to companies with multiple sites. The company now operates in all 50 US states, Canada, Europe and the UK.

"Since we founded the company in 2011, we have always focused on our vision statement," President and CEO Jim Evans said. "Expanding our company footprint into Europe is an important part of getting to be the best in the world and is another step in the right direction."

Leaders have been visiting Europe to bring on new team members who are based in the new London headquarters. They've also been meeting with clients in several countries in preparation for Sevan's first Europe-based projects.

"It's exciting for us right now," Evans said. "First our team went into Canada for survey work, and now we've officially expanded into Europe. We've got a lot of work ahead of us, and I can't wait to see our global presence expand further via new team members and clients."

Sevan helps global brands roll out multi-site initiatives every day. One major client is McDonald's, where they proudly remodeled more than 2,000 sites in 2018 including the iconic Rock-N-Roll McDonald's at 600 N. Clark Street. Additional clients include 7-Eleven, BP, Chipotle, Kroger, Starbucks, Walgreens and many more.

In October 2018, Sevan was named one of the 100 Best Medium Workplaces by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE, ranking #29 on the list. Sevan has been recognized as an Employee Rated Great Place to Work for six consecutive years. Sevan is ranked #1468 on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

About Sevan

Sevan's vision is to be the best in the world at delivering innovative design, program management, construction services and data analytics services to organizations with multiple sites. We have a passion for sustaining people, the environment, and our clients' businesses. We help iconic global brands-including 7-Eleven, AAFES, Albertsons, Andeavor, BP, Bento Box, Chipotle, DaVita, HCA, Hallmark, Kroger, McDonald's, Office Depot, Starbucks, Sunoco, Walgreens Boots Alliance and Walmart-roll out multi-site initiatives efficiently, predictably, and transparently. Applying breakthrough technology solutions, we optimize new builds, rebuilds, remodels, renovations, modular construction, and merchandising initiatives. Our expertise spans numerous market sectors, including retail, restaurant, grocery, retail fuel and convenience stores, financial, and government, as well as the healthcare, housing, and hospitality industries. For more information, visit www.sevansolutions.com

Sevan is a 500-person project management firm that delivers design, construction, facility assessment and data analytics services in North America and Europe. Sevan is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois and recently opened an international office in London.

