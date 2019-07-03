sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Magna International Inc.: Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call

AURORA, Ontario, July 03, 2019))

SECOND QUARTER 2019 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
THURSDAY - AUGUST 8, 2019
8:00 AM ET
DIAL IN NUMBERS
North America: 1-877-291-0442
International: 1-212-231-2924
Webcast: www.magna.com
Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call.
REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call until August 15, 2019
North America: 1-800-558-5253
International: 1-416-626-4100
Reservation No.: 21926860

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com905-726-7035

TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com905-726-7108


