Magna International Inc.: Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call

AURORA, Ontario, July 03, 2019))
|SECOND QUARTER 2019 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
|THURSDAY - AUGUST 8, 2019
|8:00 AM ET
|DIAL IN NUMBERS
|North America: 1-877-291-0442
|International: 1-212-231-2924
| Webcast: www.magna.com
|Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call.
|REBROADCAST INFORMATION
|Replay available 2 hours after the call until August 15, 2019
|North America: 1-800-558-5253
|International: 1-416-626-4100
|Reservation No.: 21926860
INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com905-726-7035
TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com905-726-7108