Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.
The following instrument is traded ex capital measure today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today.
ISIN Short Code Name
NO0010112675 R3Q REC SILICON NK 1
