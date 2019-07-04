Frontline Ltd.: FRO - 2019 Annual General Meeting

Frontline Ltd. (the "Company") advises that the 2019 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on September 13, 2019. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to July 25, 2019. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.

Hamilton, Bermuda

July 4, 2019

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

