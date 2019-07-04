sprite-preloader
6,975 Euro		-0,015
-0,21 %
WKN: A2AD7B ISIN: BMG3682E1921 Ticker-Symbol: FRLN 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
04.07.2019 | 08:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Frontline Ltd.: FRO - 2019 Annual General Meeting

Frontline Ltd. (the "Company") advises that the 2019 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on September 13, 2019. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to July 25, 2019. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.

Hamilton, Bermuda
July 4, 2019

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Frontline Ltd. via Globenewswire

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)

