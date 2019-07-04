Organizations join forces to change the AML and financial crime prevention landscape in Malta

The Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS) has partnered with the Malta Institute of Management (MIM) to deliver the flagship Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS) certification in Malta. With training having begun in June 2019, the partnership will enable financial crime prevention professionals in Malta a member of the Eurozone to create and drive a culture of compliance.

"It is crucial that Malta as a jurisdiction invests in ongoing technical upskilling in the area of financial crime compliance. The Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) is placing anti-money laundering (AML) and combating the financing of terrorism compliance as a focal plank of its supervisory strategy for the years to come, and is making substantial investments in sourcing international expertise and training," said Joseph Cuschieri, CEO of the MFSA, the single regulator of financial services in Malta.

"We welcome the introduction of live CAMS training in Malta through the partnership between MIM and ACAMS, as the CAMS Certification helps create a standardized risk-based approach to money laundering threats and financial crime risks," he added.

"Economic growth and the increased focus on Malta as a financial hub has precipitated a strong demand for AML and financial crime prevention professionals there, which is furthered by the increased scrutiny on compliance globally," said Angela Salter, head of Europe for ACAMS. "ACAMS looks forward to the collaboration and to engaging key government agencies including the MFSA," she said.

About the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS)

ACAMS is a member of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE). ACAMS is the largest international membership organization dedicated to enhancing the knowledge and skills of anti-money laundering (AML) and financial crime professionals from a wide range of industries. Its CAMS certification is the most widely recognized AML certification among compliance professionals worldwide. Visit acams.org for more information.

About Adtalem Global Education

The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success, and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading workforce solutions provider and the parent organization of Adtalem Educacional do Brasil (IBMEC, Damásio and Wyden institutions), American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com and follow us on Twitter (@adtalemglobal) and LinkedIn.

About the Malta Institute of Management

The Malta Institute of Management owes its origin to Malta's independence when a group of visionary executives sought to foster the management profession on the island. From its inception, MIM was looked upon as the leading professional body representing managers and leaders in Malta as well as being the main institution that equips professionals with the necessary tools to challenge today's business environment.

Malta requires managers and leaders that are qualified, constantly trained, supported, and offered the right networking opportunities. Today, MIM plays a leading role in the management profession by serving as a hub for training and education, offering a consultative forum for managers and leaders, and by providing career guidance to prospective managers.

