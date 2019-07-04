Citycon to Publish its Half-Yearly Report for January-June 2019 on Thursday, 11 July 2019 Approximately at 9 am EEST

ESPOO, Finland, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Citycon will publish its Half-Yearly Report for 1 January - 30 June 2019 on Thursday, 11 July 2019 approximately at 9 am EEST. The report will be available on Citycon's website immediately after publication.



Citycon's investor, analyst and press conference call and live audiocasting will begin one hour later at 10 am EEST. The audiocast can be participated by calling in and followed live on the following website: https://citycon.videosync.fi/2019-q2-results

Conference call numbers are:

Participants from Europe + 44 333 300 08 04

Participants from the US + 185 585 706 86

PIN: 48783109#



The audiocast will be recorded and it will be available afterwards on Citycon's website.



Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic region, managing assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Citycon is No. 1 shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.



Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.



Further information:

Mikko Pohjala

IR and Communications Director

Tel. +358-40-838-0709

mikko.pohjala@citycon.com

