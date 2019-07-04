Techedge and Openbravo Sign a Strategic Collaboration Agreement for the Retail Sector

This alliance represents a great value for retail companies in the Retail sector in that it will expand the range of services and solutions available

MADRID and BARCELONA, Spain, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Techedge (BIT: EDGE), a global leader and provider in Consulting, Solution Development and Digital Transformation, and Openbravo , a global omnichannel platform vendor for agile and innovative retailing, have announced today the signing of a global and strategic collaboration agreement whereby they will offer retailers a joint offering of omnichannel, mobile and cloud services and solutions.

With this new alliance, retailers will be able to benefit from the extensive experience of both companies in the sector, accessing a broad portfolio of services and solutions that benefit from the integration of Openbravo's omnichannel platform with SAP Retail solutions via existing Openbravo-SAP connectors.

When combined with SAP Retail solutions, Openbravo's key features such as a web and mobile point-of-sale to assist customers anywhere in the store, mobile payments or self-paid terminals for faster checkout, and an integrated engine for omnichannel order management, will allow retailers to offer customers an improved shopping experience while gaining greater control over their operations. All built on a highly flexible architecture that simplifies the adoption process and that through the use of technologies such as mobility or the cloud provide retailers with a greater degree of agility and innovation capacity.

"We were looking for the right partner to address our retail customers with a unique proposition. After evaluating many alternatives, we see in Openbravo the ideal platform, equipped with a wide functional coverage for today's omnichannel retail and a level of flexibility far superior to other solutions in the market. This, together with our extensive experience in SAP solutions, to which Openbravo already has connectors, confirms the high combined value that we can bring to the market," said Javier Rodríguez, Industry Lead at Techedge.

"We are very pleased with this new strategic agreement. Our global presence, customer profile and the characteristics of our omnichannel platform allow us to uniquely position ourselves to work together with a partner at the level of Techedge. We believe that leading market retailers can benefit greatly from this alliance," said Francesc Comas, COO of Openbravo.

About Openbravo

Openbravo is a global omnichannel platform vendor for agile and innovative retailing. The Openbravo Commerce Cloud is a cloud-based retail software solution providing comprehensive omnichannel and supply chain capabilities. It is built on a highly flexible, mobile-enabled technology platform, which allows retailers to innovate more and faster, and to manage change more efficiently.

With customers in more than 60 countries and over 16,000 back-office users and 20,000 points of sale currently using its solutions, Openbravo offers the most flexible omnichannel solution on the market. Openbravo has offices in France, Dubai, India, Mexico, and Spain.

Learn more at www.openbravo.com.

About Techedge

Helping organizations accelerate their digital transformation through continuous innovation: that is the mission of Techedge. Techedge develops solutions and services characterized by combining business analysis, technological experience and passion for innovation.

Its objective is to help clients discover new opportunities and make them a reality through an agile innovative process, whose benefits range from the supply chain to the boardroom. This combination of pragmatic business vision and fast delivery is the extra value they bring to their customers. Its approach is based on creating trust through shared objectives and long-term relationships.

In this way, they become partners for their clients. With an international presence, they offer their clients the scalability and geographical coverage of a global provider, the commitment of a local partner and the competence of a trusted strategic advisor.

More information at: http://www.techedgegroup.com.

