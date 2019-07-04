Eolus Vind AB interim report March 1 2019 - May 31 2019

Hässleholm, Sweden, July 4th, 2019

3 Months March 2019 - May 2019

Net sales 520.3 (22.6) MSEK.

EBIT 10.9 (-10.0) MSEK. Profit before tax 10.0 (-5.7) MSEK. Net profit 12.2 (-4.6) MSEK.

Earnings per share, before and after dilution equals 0.49 (-0.18) SEK.

During the three month period 0 (0) wind turbines were taken into operations with a total installed capacity of 0.0 (0.0) MW.

During the three month period the equivalent of 1.0 (1.8) wind turbines with an installed capacity of 2.0 (1.4) MW was handed over to customers.

At the end of the period Eolus had 421 (337) MW under asset management.

Electricity production from wind farms owned was 3.3 (6.3) GWh with an average revenue of 454 (532) SEK/MWh.

Significant events after the balance sheet date

In June Eolus signed an agreement with Vestas for delivery of up to 13 wind turbines for Wind Wall 1 Project in California.

Financial summary Q3 Q3 Q1-Q3 Q1-Q3 Full year Mar 2019 Mar 2018 Sep 2018 Sep 2017 Sep 2017 -May 2019 -May 2018 -May 2019 -May 2018 -Aug 2018 Net sales, MSEK 520,3 22,6 998,2 180,2 1 366,0 EBIT, MSEK 10,9 -10,0 46,4 23,0 202,4 Profit before tax, MSEK 10,0 -5,7 43,3 31,8 198,9 Changes in market valuation of financial derivatives, MSEK -18,7 -0,6 -39,9 4,0 2,5 Net profit, MSEK 12,2 -4,6 51,8 38,7 194,3 Earnings per share before and after dilution, SEK 0,49 -0,18 2,08 1,56 7,81 Equity per share, SEK 32,43 26,45 32,43 26,45 32,68 Cashflow from operating activities, MSEK -328,1 -356,1 -353,9 -645,0 241,7 Total assets, MSEK 2 211,1 1 605,8 2 211,1 1 605,8 1 895,0 Net debt - /net cash +, MSEK -120,4 -515,1 -120,4 -515,1 371,1 Signed customer contracts, MSEK 2 691,6 3 885,0 2 691,6 3 885,0 2 887,5 No of turbines taken into operation, amount - - 3,0 2,0 25,0 No of turbines handed over to customers, amount 1,0 1,8 5,0 5,2 30,8 Turbines taken into operation, MW - - 10,8 4,4 83,8 Turbines handed over to customers, MW 2,0 1,4 14,8 8,9 93,3 Managed turbines, MW 421 337 421 337 415 Electricity generation, GWh 3,3 6,3 10,2 25,1 30,2 Equity/assets ratio, % 36,6 41,1 36,6 41,1 43,1 Return on equity after tax, % 28,3 7,9 28,3 7,9 26,4

Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 10 199 88 02



Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 10 199 88 02

Catharina Persson, CFO, +46 10 199 88 17

Johan Hammarqvist, head of communications, +46 10 199 88 10

About Eolus:

Eolus Vind AB is one of the leading wind power developers in the Nordics. Eolus is active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of wind farms. Eolus offers attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries as well as the United States to both local and international investors. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed more than 540 wind turbines of the approximately 3 600 wind turbines operating in Sweden. Eolus has signed contracts for over 800 MW of asset management services of which 420 MW is in operation.



Eolus Vind AB has about 11 500 shareholders. Eolus shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information about Eolus, please visit www.eolusvind.com

