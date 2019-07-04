Visiongain Report: $2,975m Thermal Imaging Technologies Market Driven by Increasing in Industrial and Security Applications and Decreasing Unit Costs

Thermal Imaging Technologies Market Report 2019-2029

LONDON, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Type (Camera, Modules, Scopes), by Technology (Cooled, Uncooled), by Application (Security and Surveillance, Monitoring, Inspection and Detection, Personal Vision Systems, Search & Rescue), by Industry (Automotive, Commercial, Government & Defence, Healthcare, Industrial, Residential) & by Region Plus Analysis of Leading Companies Developing Night Vision & Infra-Red Sensor Technologies

Thermal imaging refers to the technique of improving visibility and clarity of objects even in low light or dark conditions by identifying an object or a picture using infrared light. The emergence of thermal imaging has helped companies reduce their down time. Companies no longer have to shut down their operational systems even during thermal audits. Thermal imaging also aids companies save money by helping them detect faulty components at the early stage itself. Besides this, the technique is completely non-invasive and involves zero physical contact. Thus, there is no damage caused to the devices subjected to thermal surveys.

In recent times, a gradual decrease in the cost of thermal cameras has been driving the market. Due to its capability of identifying temperature differences, there are applications of thermal imaging camera in a range of sectors such as aerospace, automotive, military and other would create greater opportunities. Moreover, the deployment of thermal cameras in devices including CCTV camera, and smart phones among others will also contribute to the development of the industry further and increase the adoption rates. However, a lack of awareness and low adoption rate in certain segment acts as a major hindrance in the progress of this industry.

Visiongain assesses the thermal imaging technologies market at $2,975m in 2019.

Report highlights

280 Tables, Charts and Graphs

Analysis Of Key Players In The Thermal Imaging Market

• FLIR Systems, Inc.

• L3 Technologies, Inc.

• Axis Communications AB

• BAE Systems

• Leonardo S.p.A.

• Avon Protection Systems

• Fortive

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Sofradir

• Raytheon Company

• Robert Bosch GMBH

• Autoliv Inc.

• Continental AG

• Thales SA

• Harris Corporation

Global Thermal Imaging market outlook and analysis from 2019-2029

Thermal Imaging Application Forecasts And Analysis From 2019-2029

• Security And Surveillance Thermal Imaging Forecast 2019-2029

• Monitoring, Inspection And Detection Thermal Imaging Forecast 2019-2029

• Personal Vision Systems Thermal Imaging Forecast 2019-2029

• Search & Rescue Thermal Imaging Forecast 2019-2029

Thermal Imaging Type Forecasts And Analysis From 2019-2029

• Camera Thermal Imaging Forecast 2019-2029

• Modules Thermal Imaging Forecast 2019-2029

• Scopes Thermal Imaging Forecast 2019-2029

Thermal Imaging Technology Forecasts And Analysis From 2019-2029

• Cooled Thermal Imaging Forecast 2019-2029

• Uncooled Thermal Imaging Forecast 2019-2029

Thermal Imaging Industry Forecasts And Analysis From 2019-2029

• Automotive Thermal Imaging Forecast 2019-2029

• Commercial Thermal Imaging Forecast 2019-2029

• Government & Defence Thermal Imaging Forecast 2019-2029

• Healthcare Thermal Imaging Forecast 2019-2029

• Industrial Thermal Imaging Forecast 2019-2029

• Residential Thermal Imaging Forecast 2019-2029

Regional Thermal Imaging Market Forecasts From 2019-2029

North America Thermal Imaging Forecast 2019-2029

• US Thermal Imaging Forecast 2019-2029

• Canada Thermal Imaging Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of North America Thermal Imaging Forecast 2019-2029

Europe Thermal Imaging Forecast 2019-2029

• Germany Thermal Imaging Forecast 2019-2029

• UK Thermal Imaging Forecast 2019-2029

• Italy Thermal Imaging Forecast 2019-2029

• Spain Thermal Imaging Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of Europe Thermal Imaging Forecast 2019-2029

Asia Pacific Thermal Imaging Forecast 2019-2029

• Japan Thermal Imaging Forecast 2019-2029

• China Thermal Imaging Forecast 2019-2029

• India Thermal Imaging Forecast 2019-2029

• Australasia Thermal Imaging Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of Asia Pacific Thermal Imaging Forecast 2019-2029

Middle East and Africa Thermal Imaging Forecast 2019-2029

• GCC Countries Thermal Imaging Forecast 2019-2029

• South Africa Thermal Imaging Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of Middle East and Africa Thermal Imaging Forecast 2019-2029

South America Thermal Imaging Forecast 2019-2029

• Argentina Thermal Imaging Forecast 2019-2029

• Brazil Thermal Imaging Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of South America Thermal Imaging Forecast 2019-2029

Key questions answered

• What does the future hold for the Thermal Imaging industry?

• Where should you target your business strategy?

• Which applications should you focus upon?

• Which disruptive technologies should you invest in?

• Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?

• Which company is likely to succeed and why?

• What business models should you adopt?

• What industry trends should you be aware of?

Companies covered in the report include:

3001 International Inc

3e Technologies International Inc

AAI Corporation

AB Volvo

Adaptive Materials Inc

ADCOM Systems

Advanced Acoustic Concepts Inc

AEL International Ltd

AEL Sistemas SA

AEP Networks Ltd

Aerius Photonics LLC

AeroBRAS Indústria Aeronáutica Brasileira LTDA

Aeronautics Defense Systems

Aerosonde Pty Ltd

AeroVironment

AgustaWestland

AIM INFRAROT-MODULE GmBH

Airbus Defence and Space

Airbus Group

Airbus Military

All Native Services

Alliant Techsystems Inc (ATK)

Amor Group

Applied Kilovolts Group Holdings Ltd

Applied Physical Sciences Corporation

Applied Signals Technology (AST)

Applied Technology Inc

Arete Associates

Areva SA

Argus

ARINC Inc

Arkoon Network Security

Arle Capital Partners

Ascend Intelligence Inc

Aselsan AS (Askeri Elektronik Sanayi)

Astrium

Atlantic Marine

Audi

Autoliv Inc.

Avalon Systems Pty Ltd

Avibras Industria Aerospacial Divisao Aereu e Naval SA

Avimo Group

Avon Protection Systems

Avon Rubber & Plastics Inc.

Axis Communications AB

Axsys Technologies Inc

BAE Systems

BAE Systems Applied Intelligence

BAE Systems Australia

BAE Systems Detica

BAE Systems Electronic Systems

BAE Systems Intelligence and Security

BAE Systems Land and Armaments

BAE Systems Ltd

BAE Systems Maritime

BAE Systems Military Air and Information

BAE Systems OASYS

BAE Systems Regional Aircraft

BAE Systems Saudi Arabia

BAE Systems Shared Services

BAE Systems Support Solutions

Ball Aerospace and Technologies Corporation

Barron McCann Payments Ltd

Barron McCann Technology Ltd

BBN Technologies

BC Partners

Bedek Aviation Group

Bell Helicopter

Bharat Electronics Ltd

Blue Ridge Simulation Inc.

BMW

Boeing

Boeing Defence, Space and Security

Bombardier

Bosch

Bosch Group

C4i Pty Ltd

CACI International Inc

CAE

Canadian Commercial Corporation

Canopy Design Bureau

CapRock Communications

Carefx

Carl Zeiss Optronics Ltd

Carsan Engineering

Cassidian (EADS)

Cassidian CyberSecurity

Cassidian Electronics

Cassidian Optronics

CDL Systems Ltd

Cessna Aircraft Company

Chandler/May Inc

Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAC)

Chess Dynamics

China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC)

China National Aero-Technology Import & Export Corporation (CATIC)

CM Equity Partners

Cobham

Compass Systems Inc

Continental AG

Controp Precision Technologies Ltd

Crucial Security

CS Capital Partners

CSP Technologies

Daimler

Danaher Corporation

Danske Bank

Dassault Aviation

Daylight Solutions, Inc.

DCNS SA

Defence Visiong Systems Ltd.

Delphi

Denel Aviation

Denel SOC Ltd

Denso Corporation

Detica Group PLC

Digital Optics Corporation

Directed Perception Inc

Doss Aviation, Inc.

DRS Electro-Optical and Integrated Sensor Systems

DRS Integrated Defense Systems and Services (IDSS)

DRS Network and Imaging Systems (NIS)

DRS Power, Environmental and Sustainment Systems (PESS)

DRS Reconnaissance, Surveillance & Target Acquisition (RSTA) Inc

DRS Technologies Inc

DRS Technologies Inc

DRS Technologies Sustainment Systems

EC

EF Johnson Technologies Inc

Elbit Systems Electro-Optics (Elop) Ltd

Elbit Systems Elisra Ltd

Elbit Systems Land and C4I (ESLC) Ltd

Elbit Systems Ltd

Elbit Systems of America LLC

Elbit Systems Security Systems (ELSEC) Ltd

Electro Optic Systems (EOS) Ltd

Elers-Elektron

Elta Systems Ltd

Embraer Defense and Security

Embraer SA

Endress & Hauser Holdings

Enhanced Harpia Sistemas SA

Enterprise Integration Group

EOIR Technologies Inc.

ESL Defence Limited

ETI A/S

Eurocopter

Eurofighter GMBH

European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company (EADS)

Excelitas Technologies

Excelitas Technologies Advanced Electronic Systems

Exelis Aerostructures

Exelis Electronic Systems

Exelis Geospatial Systems

Exelis Inc

Exelis Information Systems

Exelis Mission Systems

Exelis Night Vision and Communications Solutions

Extech Instruments Corporation

E-Z-GO

Fairchild Imaging Inc

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)

Fincantieri SpA

Finmeccanica S.p.A

FLIR Systems Government Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Fluke Corporation

Force Protection Inc

Ford

Ford Motor

Forensic Technology WAI

Fortive Corporation

Fortune Magazine

Fraser-Volpe LLC

Galileo Avionica

GenCorp Inc

General Atomics

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Aircraft Systems Group

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Reconnaissance Systems Group

General Dynamics Advanced Information Systems

General Dynamics Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation Aerospace

General Dynamics Corporation Combat Systems

General Dynamics Corporation Information Systems and Technology

General Dynamics Corporation Marine Systems

General Dynamics Global Imaging Technologies

General Motors

Gentex

Gentex Corporation

Giga Communications Ltd

Gilbarco Veeder-Root

Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goodrich Corporation

Goodrich Power Systems

Goodrich Surveillance and Reconnaissance Systems

Government Pension Fund of Norway

Greenlee Textron

Gsänger

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

Hainan Sky Plumage Flight Training Co., Ltd

Hamilton Sundstrand

Harris Corporation

Hawker Beechcraft Corporation

Headwell Photonics

Heli-One

Hella

HNA Group

Honda

Honeywell International

Huntinton Ingalls Industries Inc

Hyundai

Icx Technologies Inc

Ifara Technologies

II-VI Inc

Implant Sciences Corporation

Incubit Technology Ventures Ltd

Indra Sistemas SA

Industrial Scientific.

Insight Technologies SL

Insitu Inc

International Golden Group (IGG)

Intevac Photonics

Irkut Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Systems, Missiles and Space Group

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Tamam Division

Israel Military Industries Ltd (IMI)

ITT Corporation

ITT Exelis

Jacobsen

Jenoptik AG

Jet Aviation

JSC Phazotron

Kaiser Optical Systems

Kaiser Systems Inc

Kamov

Kautex

Kia

Knights Armaments Company

Kollmorgen Corporation

Kollmorgen Electro-Optical

Kollsman Inc.

Kongsberg Protech Systems

Kylmar Ltd

L-1 Identity Solutions

L-1 Identity Solutions Intelligence Services Group

L3 Communications

L3 Communications Electro-Optical Systems (EOS)

L3 Communications EO/IR Inc

L3 Communications Holdings Inc

L3 EOTech

L3 Insight Technology Inc

L3 Integrated Optical Systems (IOS)

L3 KEO

L3 Sonoma EO

L3 Technologies, Inc.

L3 Warrior Systems-ALST

L3 WESCAM

L3 WESCAM SONOMA EO

Landauer

LaSalle Capital

Laser Devices Inc

Leidos

Leidos Airborne Systems

Leidos Maritime Systems

Leidos Sensors and Phenomenology

Leonardo DRS

Leonardo S.p.A.

LightWorks Optical Systems

LINOS AG

Lockheed Martin Aculight

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Lockheed Martin Global, Inc. (LMGI)

Lockheed Martin Gyrocam Systems LLC

Lockheed Martin Information Systems and Global Solutions

Lockheed Martin International (LMI)

Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control

Lockheed Martin Mission Systems and Training

Lockheed Martin Space Systems

Lockheed Martin Unmanned Integrated Systems

Longreach Group Limited

Lorex Technology Inc

Lumen Dynamics

Magna International

ManTech International Corporation

Marl International Ltd

Meprolight

Mercedes-Benz

Metro Machine Imperial Docks Inc

Millog Oy

Mitsubishi

Moody's Investors Services

MSI Defence Systems Ltd

MZA Associates Corporation

Nantero Government Services

Nantero Inc

National ITC Australia (NICTA)

Navantia SA

Neodyne Industries

Netasq

New Noga Light Ltd

NII Transmash

Nissan

Norkom Group PLC

Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Northrop Grumman Electronic Systems

Northrop Grumman Electro-Optical Systems (EOS)

Northrop Grumman Information Systems

Northrop Grumman Technical Services

Nuance Communications Inc

OASYS Technology

Obzerv Technologies Inc

OceanServer Technology, Inc.

Onex Corporation

Onex Partners

Open Kernal Labs

Open Water Power, Inc.

Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd.

Optem

Orizzonte Sistemi Navali

Osram Continental GmbH

PerkinElmer Inc

Peugeot

PHOTONIS

Pilkington PE

PineTelecom Ltd

PKA Ltd

Point Source

Poseidon Scientific Instruments Pty Ltd.

Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney Rocketdyne

Procerus Technologies

Pulse Inteco Systems Ltd

Qantas Airways

Qantas Defence Services (QDS)

QinetiQ Group Plc

Qingdao Haili Helicopters Manufacturing Company

Qioptiq Ltd.

Rafael Advanced Defence Systems Air Systems

Rafael Advanced Defence Systems Land Combat Systems

Rafael Advanced Defence Systems Naval Systems

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Advanced Defense Technologies Division

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Missile and NCW Division

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ordinance and Protection Division

Rafael Development Corporation (RDC)

Raymarine Plc

Raytehon Australia Pty Ltd

Raytheon Applied Signal Technology

Raytheon Company

Raytheon ELCAN Optical Technologies

Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems (IDS)

Raytheon Intelligence and Information Systems

Raytheon Network Centric Systems

Raytheon Secure Information Systems LLC (RSIS)

Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems

Raytheon Technical Services Company

Raytheon Teligy

Raytheon Visual Analytics

Renault

Revision Military Ltd

RFI Corporation

Rheinmetall Defence

Rio de Janeiro Military Arsenal

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Collins Government Systems

Rockwell Collins Inc

Rodenstock Photo Optics

Rolls-Royce

Rosoboronexport

RSK-MiG

SAAB Group

SafeNet Inc

SafeNet Inc Government Solutions

Safran SA

Sagem

Samsung Group

Samsung Techwin

Sandel Avionics Inc

Savi Technologies

Savis Technologia e Sistemas SA

Schiebel Corporation

Schlumberger Global Communications Services Division

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC)

Scytale Inc

Seek Thermal

Selex Elsag

Selex ES

Selex Galileo

Selex Sistemi Integrati

Senso-Optics Ltd

SET Corporation

Sierra Olympic Technologies, Inc. (SOTI)

SignaCert

Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation

Silverline Consultancy Ltd

Skoda

Sodern

Sofradir Group

SolaCom ATC Solutions

Space Computer Corporation

Special Operations Technology Inc

Spindler and Hoyer

SRA International Inc

Sukhoi Company JSC

Suzuki Motor.

Swiss-Photonics AG

SYPAQ Systems Pty Ltd

Takata

Tamam

Tampa Microwave

Teal Group Corporation

Tektronix

Teligy Inc

Textron Defense Systems

Textron Financial

Textron Inc

Textron India Private Limited

Textron Systems

Textron Systems Canada

Thales Agenieux

Thales Group

Thales Nederland

Thales Optonique SAS

Thales Optronics BV

Thales SA

Thales UK

The Boeing Company

The Carlyle Group

The Mako Group

Theon Sensors

Thermal Beacon Ltd

Tisys SA

Titan Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation

Traficon International NV

Trex Enterprises Corporation

Trijicon Inc

Triumph Group Inc

TRW Automotive Holdings

Tupolev

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI)

Tyco Electronics (MA-COM) Wireless Systems

Ulis

Ultra Electronic Ocean Systems

Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics 3eTI

Ultra Electronics AEP Networks

Ultra Electronics Avalon Systems

Ultra Electronics Command and Control Systems

Ultra Electronics Communication and Integrated Systems

Ultra Electronics Flightline Systems

Ultra Electronics GigaSat

Ultra Electronics Information and Power Systems

Ultra Electronics Maritime Systems

Ultra Electronics Surveillance Systems

Ultra Electronics Tactical and Sonar Systems

Ultra Electronics TCS

Ultra Electronics USSI

United Industrial Corporation

United Technologies Corporation (UTC)

Ural Optical and Mechanical Plant (UOMZ)

US Optics

UTC Aerospace Systems

UTC Aerospace Systems Aircraft Systems

UTC Aerospace Systems Power, Controls and Sensing Systems

Valeo

Vangent Holding Corporation

Vangent Inc

Varisys Limited

Vectronix AG

Veoneer Inc

Veritas Capital

Viecore Federal Systems Division

Virsec

Vision Systems International LLC

Visionix

Visual Analytics Inc

Volkswagen

W&D Holdings Limited

Weifang Tianxiang Aerospace Industry Company

Xenics

Zu Industries Inc



Organisations mentioned

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)

European Centre for the Development of Vocational Training (CEDEFOP),

German Armed Force

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ministry of Defense and Aviation

Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development

Project on Government Oversight (POGO)

Republic of Korea Army (ROKA)

Royal Australian Navy's (RAN)

Seattle Police Department

South African National Defense Force (SANDF)

UK Ministry of Defence

United States Department of Commerce's International Trade Administration

US Army

US Department of Defense (DoD)

US Department of Homeland Security

US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM)

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg