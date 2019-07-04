EXCHANGE NOTICE, JULY 4, 2019 SHARES RAISIO OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION A total of 48,000 K-shares converted into V-shares will be traded together with the old V-shares of Raisio Oyj as of July 5, 2019. Identifiers of Raisio Oyj's share: Trading code: RAIKV ISIN code: FI0009800395 Orderbook id: 24335 Number of shares: 31,688,170 Trading code: RAIVV ISIN code: FI0009002943 Orderbook id: 24336 Number of shares: 133,460,860 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 *** TIEDOTE, 4. HEINÄKUUTA 2019 OSAKKEET RAISIO OYJ: OSAKEMUUNTO Raisio Oyj:n K-osakkeista V-osakkeiksi muunnetut 48 000 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen Raisio Oyj:n V-osakkeiden kanssa 5. heinäkuuta 2019 alkaen. Perustiedot: Kaupankäyntitunnus: RAIKV ISIN-koodi: FI0009800395 id: 24335 Osakemäärä: 31 688 170 Kaupankäyntitunnus: RAIVV ISIN-koodi: FI0009002943 id: 24336 Osakemäärä: 133 460 860 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260