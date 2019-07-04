Greece's fourth tender exercise for renewables this year took place on Monday and allocated solar and wind power projects in separate sections of the procurement round.Greece's latest renewables tender procured 142.88 MW of new solar generation capacity, dispersed among 23 projects, plus nine wind farms with a total capacity of 179.55 MW. Some 143.04 MW, across 23 facilities, was allocated in the section of the tender devoted to PV projects with a capacity of up to 20 MW. That segment of the procurement exercise had attracted 68 project bids with an aggregate 200.26 MW of generation capacity ...

