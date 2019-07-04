The water authority of the city state wants to procure a 50 MW floating solar installation on the Tengeh Reservoir that will be operational by 2021. Details were revealed today by technical consultant DNV GL.When it came to identifying a suitable site for floating solar in the densely-populated, land scarce city state of Singapore, it seems developers did not have to look too far. The Solar Energy Research Institute of Singapore (SERIS) had been using the Tengeh Reservoir as a test bed for floating solar installations since 2017, so when water authority the Public Utilities Board (PUB) sought ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...