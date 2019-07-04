As communicated in Exchange Notice 56/19 the af Jochnick family, through Walnut Bidco Plc, has announced a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Oriflame Holding AG (Oriflame). On June 26, 2019, Oriflame announced that all conditions for completion of the offer have been fulfilled. NASDAQ has approved the delisting application received from Oriflame. The last trading day in Oriflame share is July 17, 2019. For further information please find attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=730702