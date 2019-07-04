The "UK Lip Care products Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK lip care products market grew at a CAGR of around 2% during 2013-2018. Lip care products form a key part of the everyday skin-care regime. They not only help in maintaining the moisture content of the lips but also play a key role in protecting the lips against cold, wind and UV radiation. An increasing emphasis on youthful appearance and personnel grooming represents a key factor driving the market. Moreover, a rising demand for value added lip care products such as natural and sun protection products are also creating a positive impact on the market growth. Other factor driving this market include growth in the e-commerce industry, continuous product innovation by manufacturers, rising penetration of social media, increasing demand for male oriented lip care products, etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the United Kingdom lip care products market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the United Kingdom lip care products market?

What is the breakup of the United Kingdom lip care products market on the basis of category?

What is the breakup of the United Kingdom lip care products market on the basis of distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the United Kingdom lip care products market on the basis of product type?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the United Kingdom lip care products industry?

What is the structure of the United Kingdom lip care products industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the United Kingdom lip care products market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 United Kingdom Lip Care Products Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.4 Market Breakup by Category

5.5 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Strengths

5.8.3 Weaknesses

5.8.4 Opportunities

5.8.5 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Research and Development

5.9.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.9.4 Manufacturing

5.9.5 Marketing

5.9.6 Distribution

5.9.7 End-Use

5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Degree of Competition

5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.11 Price Analysis

5.11.1 Price Indicators

5.11.2 Price Structure

5.11.3 Margin Analysis

6 Market Breakup by Region

6.1 England

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.1 Market Forecast

6.2 Scotland

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Wales

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Northern Ireland

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Category

7.1 Non-Medicated

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Medicated and Therapeutic

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Sun Protection

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Product Type

8.1 Lip Balm

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Lip Butter

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Lip Scrubs

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Lip Oil

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Speciality Stores

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Pharmacies and Drug Stores

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players

