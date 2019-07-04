Medical Marijuana Continues to Grow
No, it's not as sexy as the recreational marijuana industry, but medical marijuana is quietly taking over the U.S. Republican, Democrat, anything in-between, it doesn't seem to matter when it comes to medical marijuana, making it one of the few non-partisan things left these days in the U.S. This is a shining example of why investors ought to pay attention to medical marijuana stocks is Oklahoma.
Oklahoma has two Republican senators and a Republican governor-hardly a shining beacon of progressivism. And yet the state has not only wholeheartedly accepted medical marijuana, but also become one of the most pot-crazy states in the.
