U.K. Power Networks has tendered 18.2 MW of flexible power capacity to six companies across eight regions. With regular feed-in returns hanging in the wind in the U.K., flexibility and peak time management payments could be an alternative source of income for the solar industry.Storage system and virtual power plant provider Moixa has secured a second contract for flexible power sourced from its residential battery systems through a tender process with electricity distribution company U.K. Power Networks. In May, Moixa achieved a similar arrangement with fellow electric utility Western Power Grid. ...

