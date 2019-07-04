InboundJunction: Holo4Labs Wins Emerging Europe Award for Innovation in 2019

BIALYSTOK, POLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 4, 2019 / - Poland-based laboratory technology firm Solution4Labs has been named among the winners of the prestigious Emerging Europe awards in 2019. The company's Holo4Labs, a software application designed for use with the Microsoft HoloLens mixed reality (MR) goggles, received the award for the Best Innovation Initiative of 2019. Emerging Europe is an international intelligence and networking platform that produces independent studies and reports for the EU region.

The organization, which is based in London, unveils its awards annually to celebrate and promote entrepreneurial tech innovation throughout the region, endeavoring to foster better communication and collaboration. Award winners for 2019 featured a varied cross-section of the Eastern European tech scene, as well as a breadth of different solutions being presented.

"By introducing mixed reality within a unique interface for the HoloLens goggles, we hope to change the way lab technicians work, no matter where in the world they're located," said Pawel Gawkowski, chief operating officer of Solutions4Labs. "For us, this win is especially meaningful, as it helps to put Polish innovation on the map."

Holo4Labs was selected from a list of applicants and emerged on top following a rigorous nomination process. This year, the competition was especially fierce due to the large number of applicants. As Dariia Drychyk, events and membership manager at Emerging Europe, noted, "the competition was very strong as we attracted almost 1,000 applicants. This means that on average, there were 80 applicants per category-and only 10 nominations available."

The Holo4Labs software application is designed to pair Microsoft HoloLens goggles with Thermo Fisher Scientific SampleManager LIMS (Laboratory Information Management System). The goal of Holo4Labs is to simplify the data management aspect of laboratory work as well as streamline accompanying operations. This includes the ability to handle data files and objects with gestures and voice commands alongside the capability to instantly receive and review notifications and documents without the need for additional devices.

The breadth of features available through Holo4Labs will allow scientists and laboratory workers to more easily measure, share, and analyze data while it is freshest. Furthermore, its MR capabilities can superimpose key data over samples for better insights and results. Solution4Labs worked on the project for over three years in strict collaboration with Microsoft to ensure greater success rates using the company's MR tools.

Solution4Labs, the company behind the Holo4Labs solution, focuses its efforts on developing LIMS and tools designed to help lab workers streamline tasks, including the development of integration and sample management, standardization applications, and procedure execution systems. The Holo4Labs project is the company's first major foray into the field of MR-assisted LIMS technology.

The company is a subsidiary of Bialystok-based TenderHut, an IT and software outsourcing firm with a large footprint across the EU. The company manages several subsidiaries in tech or tech-adjacent fields and provides a wide range of software-related services including implementation of projects for EU clients, full support services for startup, and capital management activities for companies it has acquired.

About Solution4Labs

Solution4Labs is a laboratory information management system provider which offers a variety of tools to assist laboratory workers and scientists. The company's products assist labs in streamlining, organizing, and bolstering everyday processes and the administration and sharing of data across teams. Solution4Labs is a subsidiary of TenderHut.

About TenderHut Group

Established in 2015, TenderHut Capital Group delivers IT services designed to support companies that are applying for public contracts along with technological advisory services covering the areas of analysis, design, selection, and auditing of IT architectures and software solutions. The Group currently consists of 6 subsidiaries, each of which are focused on operating within their specific niche of expertise. This includes SoftwareHut, Solution4Labs, LegalHut, ProtectHut, ExtraHut, and Zonifero.

Contact:

Dan Edelsteinpr@marketacross.com+972-545-464-238

SOURCE: Solution4Labs

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/550854/Holo4Labs-Wins-Emerging-Europe-Award-for-Innovation-in-2019