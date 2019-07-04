JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (JPGI) has enhanced its management team following the retirement of manager Jeroen Huysinga, with co-manager Tim Woodhouse now supported by Helge Skibeli and Raj Tanna, two of the principal architects of the research-driven global focus investment approach that JPGI follows. While the underlying investment philosophy, backed by more than 50 dedicated research analysts, is unchanged and JPGI remains a relatively concentrated 'best ideas' portfolio, the new team has a greater focus on quality companies that can compound returns over the long term. The managers say that reducing regional risk should maximise the contribution of individual stock positions to returns versus the MSCI AC World benchmark, and lower volatility.

