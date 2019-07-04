New Destiny Mining Corp.: New Destiny Mining Announces Appointment of New President Mr. Bob Krause

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 4, 2019 / New Destiny Mining Corp. (TSX.v: NED), (the "Company" or "NED") is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert G Krause B.Sc., Geologist, as president.

Mr. Krause has over 30 years of industry experience as a geologist having worked extensively in North, Central and South America with an emphasis on geochemistry and exploration geology in, epithermal gold deposits, disseminated gold deposits, porphyry copper-gold deposits, and magmatic nickel-copper-PGE deposits. Mr. Krause is an exploration and project geologist having served as vice-president of exploration for numerous junior mining companies on three continents, also holding numerous directorships of public mining companies.



Bob was instrumental in identifying and proving up a +1,000,000-ounce gold equivalent gold deposit in Honduras Central America. That company was bought out by Geomaque Mines a mid-tier gold producer that placed the deposit into production. As project geologist and VP of Exploration he has directed and overseen logistics and budgets in excess of 10 million dollars per year in extreme environments such as the high arctic, the jungles of South America, and the Alto-Plano in Bolivia. Mr. Krause's appointment is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Commented Barry Brown, Director: "On behalf of our shareholders I would like to welcome someone of Bob's experience and credentials to the Company.

Added Mr. Krause: "I am very pleased to have this opportunity to serve in a leadership role with New Destiny and lead this season's exploration program on the Company's Treasure Mountain project near Hope, B.C.

About New Destiny:

New Destiny's Treasure Mountain property host multiple occurrences of silver, gold, lead, zinc and copper; and two copper - molybdenum occurrences. Copper and nickel mineralization is also reported locally in the northern region of the property. In addition, the property partially surrounds Nicola Mining Inc's property which hosts polymetallic veins and the historic Treasure Mountain silver-lead-zinc mine.

