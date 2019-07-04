Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract signed between ID Logistics Group (Paris:IDL) and Oddo BHF, the following assets appear on the liquidity account as of June 30, 2019

4,860 ID Logistics Group shares

1,377,049.19 in cash

It is reminded that the following assets appeared on the liquidity contract as of December 31, 2018

9,040 ID Logistics Group shares

785,263.99 in cash

Over the period from January 1st to June 30, 2019, the following have been executed

1,248 buy transactions

1,742 sell transactions

Over the same period, volumes traded were

13,910 shares and 2,037,021.00 buy

18,090 shares and 2,628,806.20 sell

ID Logistics Group

Société anonyme with share capital of 2,821,803.50

Registered office: 55 chemin des Engranauds 13660 Orgon FRANCE

Registration number 439 418 922 at the Trade and Companies Register of Tarascon

ISIN code: FR0010929125 IDL

About ID Logistics Group :

ID Logistics is an international contract logistics group, with revenue of €1,410 million in 2018. ID Logistics has more than 300 sites across 18 countries, representing 5.5 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa, and 20,000 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, industry, detail picking, healthcare and e-commerce sectors, ID Logistics delivers high-tech solutions and is firmly committed to sustainable development. ID Logistics is listed on Compartment B of NYSE Euronext's regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL).

Contacts:

ID Logistics

Yann Perot Executive Vice President Finance

Tél.: +33 (0)4 32 52 96 00

yperot@id-logistics.com