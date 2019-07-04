25 Giant Water Droplets Appear on The Tide on Greenwich Peninsula - London's First Riverside Cultural Linear Park

LONDON, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LA-based conceptual artist, GERONIMO officially opens London's newest riverside destination, The Tide on Greenwich Peninsula, with a large-scale installation of 25 vibrant and painterly inflated water droplets. Free for the public to view from 5th-14th July.

Ranging from 1 to 7 metres tall, the boldly coloured inflatables, inspired by the nearby water, span the length of the first phase of the five-kilometre cultural linear park designed by Diller Scofido + Renfro, co-designers of the New York High Line. I Can Taste You On a Rainy Day appears as part of Turning Tides Festival, a free cultural festival including live music, art, film, holistic wellness activities and feasts, taking place over the weekends of 5th-7th and 12th-14th July, to celebrate the opening of The Tide.

With the installation creating a flamboyant backdrop, a cast of acclaimed UK and International artists take over the elevated park for the festival. Leading the line-up are former Supergrass singer Gaz Coombes, British singerLaura Mvula, Grammy award-winning Oumou Sangaré, music programming curators Village Underground, iconic drag artists Sink the Pink, high-energy London collective, Melt Yourself Down and the participatory Wish Trees art installation from Yoko Ono. There is also a pop-up cinema with food and drinks served by Stevie Parle's CRAFT London.

A series of riverside feasts, ensure that visitors remain well-fed. Taking place on artist duo Studio Morison's Seafood Disco Picnic table, London's longest picnic table at 27 metres, guest chefs include Steve Parle's Pastaio, Matt Williamson, Disappearing Dining Club and Studio Morison x Berber Q, offering riverside picnics, a giant BBQ, seafood feasts and more.

Open and accessible to all, The Tide also features monumental artworks and design curiosities to explore. The first pieces land this summer - two sculptures from iconic British artist Damien Hirst's Treasures from the Wreck of the Unbelievable; British pop-artist Allen Jones' 8-metre artwork Head in the Wind; and Siblings - a large scale illusionary patterned work by Morag Myerscough.

"The Tide is for everyone and brings to London a bold 3D landscape that is entirely unique," commented Kerri Sibson, Director of Greenwich Peninsula. "Set amongst pine trees and wild grasses lining the Thames, GERONIMO'S water droplets create a magical futuristic environment. The Tide's combination of art, nature and world-class design and engineering encapsulates all that the emerging Peninsula is and will become."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/943003/The_Tide_Greenwich_Peninsula.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/943005/The_Tide_Damien_Hirst.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/943006/The_Tide_Greenwich_Peninsula.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/943009/The_Tide_Greenwich_Peninsula.jpg