BlackOut UK and wtv Global. Present 'Revolutionary Love: The Movie'

LONDON, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading creative digital communications agency wtv Global. have partnered with not-for-profit social enterprise BlackOut UK to create 'Revolutionary Love: The Movie'.

The project works with Black Queer Men across the UK to tell the authentic narratives of their lives and experiences.

On the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots and the 30th anniversary of Stonewall's establishment in the UK, the film features a diverse group of 50 Black Queer Men attending LGBTQ Pride events over the summer of 2019 who will share the physical journey to Pride - whether in Hackney or Harlem - to understand their journey towards 'true' pride.

CREWSTUDIO will support the creation of a format which gives the men space to have a great time attending a Pride event (or avoiding one), as well as space to share their inspirations and motivations, reflect on what sustains them, and reveal how they create joy in their lives while navigating the barriers that still exist - in their own words: What does it take; in the UK, in Summer 2019, to be black, queer and proud.

The project runs alongside BlackOut's citizen-led research programme , which is supported by the Office of the Mayor of London. The insights shared by the 50 men will add to the depth of the participatory research project and support its dissemination to achieve higher policy awareness of the needs, experiences and contributions of Black Queer Men in society.

Using the pioneering collaborative video platform CREWSTUDIO , the participants will create engaging and intimate content through smartphone video in response to key questions and content tasks.

wtv Global. (who own CREWSTUDIO) will support BlackOut with the resources to create, capture and collate compelling content and provide project management support and editorial guidance.

UK-based Black bi/gay/trans men are encouraged to get involved; they can register to contribute to the project through: https://sites.google.com/prod/view/revolutionary-love-the-movie/

The final films will also be entered into an online competition hosted on the new BlackOut Community app launched in September 2019. Signed-up members will be asked to vote for their favourite film; the winning short will receive a gala cinema premiere with support from our friends at London's Fringe Film Festival .

"The project supports men to tell their own stories. It enables the sharing of knowledge and experiences while valuing the diversity and commonalities of its contributors. Significantly, this project creates space for essential and topical dialogue; it uses both the experience of participating and the opportunities of high visibility for social impact rather than vanity." Dr Rob Berkeley, MBE, Co-Director, BlackOut UK

"We are really pleased to have the opportunity to partner with BlackOut UK to create a platform for constructive, educated conversations through democratic video tools like CREWSTUDIO. It will be really exciting to watch this project as it develops."Joe Huxley, Group Head of Production, wtv Global.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/943033/wtvGlobal.jpg