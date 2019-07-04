Articles L. 233-8 II. of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Autorité des marches financiers ("AMF")

Korian Group (Paris:KORI)

Date Share capital Nominal value Total number of

shares of the share capital Total number of voting rights theoretical(1) exercisable(2) 30 June 2019 409,927,815 5 81,985,563 81,985,563 81,946,968 3 July 2019

Exercise of payment

option of dividend in

newly issued Company's

shares offered by annual general

Meeting held on 6 June 2019 €413,641,350 €5 82,728,270 82,728,270 82,701,103

(1) The number of theoretical voting rights is the basis for the calculation of the thresholds crossings.

In accordance with article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the AMF, the total number of voting rights is calculated based on all the equities to which voting rights are attached, including equities whose voting rights have been suspended.

(2) The number of exercisable voting rights is calculated without taking into account the shares without rights to vote.

ABOUT KORIAN

Korian, the expert in care and support services for the elderly, manages Europe's leading network of long-term care nursing homes, specialised clinics, assisted living facilities and homecare and hospital home-at-home services.

For more information, please visit the website: www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext Ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI.FP

KORIAN

A French limited company (société anonyme) with a Board of Directors

With a share capital of 413,641,350

Registered office: 21-25, rue Balzac 75008 Paris France

Registered at the Paris Trade and Companies Register

Under N° 447 800 475

