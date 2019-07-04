Articles L. 233-8 II. of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Autorité des marches financiers ("AMF")
Regulatory News:
Korian Group (Paris:KORI)
Date
Share capital
Nominal
value
Total number of
Total number of voting rights
theoretical(1)
exercisable(2)
30 June 2019
409,927,815
5
81,985,563
81,985,563
81,946,968
3 July 2019
€413,641,350
€5
82,728,270
82,728,270
82,701,103
(1) The number of theoretical voting rights is the basis for the calculation of the thresholds crossings.
In accordance with article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the AMF, the total number of voting rights is calculated based on all the equities to which voting rights are attached, including equities whose voting rights have been suspended.
(2) The number of exercisable voting rights is calculated without taking into account the shares without rights to vote.
ABOUT KORIAN
Korian, the expert in care and support services for the elderly, manages Europe's leading network of long-term care nursing homes, specialised clinics, assisted living facilities and homecare and hospital home-at-home services.
For more information, please visit the website: www.korian.com
Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap
Euronext Ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI.FP
KORIAN
A French limited company (société anonyme) with a Board of Directors
With a share capital of 413,641,350
Registered office: 21-25, rue Balzac 75008 Paris France
Registered at the Paris Trade and Companies Register
Under N° 447 800 475
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190704005156/en/
Contacts:
INVESTOR RELATIONS
Sarah Mingham
VP Investor Relations Financing
sarah.mingham@korian.com
T: +33 (0)1 55 37 53 55
Carole Alexandre
Deputy Head of
Investors Relations
carole.alexandre@korian.com
PRESS CONTACT
T: +33 (0)7 64 65 22 44
Marjorie Castoriadis
Head of Medi
marjorie.castoriadis@korian.fr
T: +33 (0) 7 63 59 88 8