Actusnews Wire·Mehr Nachrichten von Actusnews Wire

GROUPE GORGE: Half-Year report on the liquidity contract placed with Société de Bourse GILBERT DUPONT

Pursuant to the liquidity contract entered into by GROUPE GORGE with Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, as at June 28, 2019, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 4,494 GROUPE GORGE shares
  • €65,504.20 in cash

During the first semester 2019:

Buy67,519 shares €845,935.331,198 transactions
Sell68,259 shares €860,692.091,273 transactions

As a reminder, as at December 31, 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 5,234 GROUPE GORGE shares
  • € 50,747.44 in cash

As a reminder, at the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following assets have been made available:

  • 10,000 GROUPE GORGE shares
  • €75,000.00 in cash
------------------------
Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF:
Télécharger le PDF

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

© 2019 Actusnews Wire

