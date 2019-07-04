GROUPE GORGE: Half-Year report on the liquidity contract placed with Société de Bourse GILBERT DUPONT

Pursuant to the liquidity contract entered into by GROUPE GORGE with Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, as at June 28, 2019, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

4,494 GROUPE GORGE shares

€65,504.20 in cash

During the first semester 2019:

Buy 67,519 shares €845,935.33 1,198 transactions Sell 68,259 shares €860,692.09 1,273 transactions

As a reminder, as at December 31, 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

5,234 GROUPE GORGE shares

€ 50,747.44 in cash

As a reminder, at the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following assets have been made available:

10,000 GROUPE GORGE shares

€75,000.00 in cash

