ECA: Half-Year report on the liquidity contract placed with Société de Bourse GILBERT DUPONT

Pursuant to the liquidity contract entered into by ECA with Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, as at June 28, 2019, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
- 1,115 ECA shares
- €39,967.04 in cash
During the first semester 2019:
|BUY
|22,020 shares
|€439,021.98
|528 transactions
|SELL
|24,232 shares
|465,204.96
|499 transactions
As a reminder, as at December 31, 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
- 3,327 ECA shares
- €13,784.06 in cash
As a reminder, at the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following assets have been made available:
- 1,634 ECA shares
- €50,000.00 in cash
