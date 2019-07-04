sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

25,60 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0B61G ISIN: FR0010099515 Ticker-Symbol: FTT 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ECA SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ECA SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
04.07.2019 | 18:12
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

Actusnews Wire·Mehr Nachrichten von Actusnews Wire

ECA: Half-Year report on the liquidity contract placed with Société de Bourse GILBERT DUPONT

Pursuant to the liquidity contract entered into by ECA with Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, as at June 28, 2019, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 1,115 ECA shares
  • €39,967.04 in cash

During the first semester 2019:

BUY22,020 shares €439,021.98528 transactions
SELL24,232 shares465,204.96499 transactions

As a reminder, as at December 31, 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 3,327 ECA shares
  • €13,784.06 in cash

As a reminder, at the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following assets have been made available:

  • 1,634 ECA shares
  • €50,000.00 in cash
------------------------
Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF:
Télécharger le PDF

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

© 2019 Actusnews Wire

FN Beta