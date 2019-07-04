ECA: Half-Year report on the liquidity contract placed with Société de Bourse GILBERT DUPONT

Pursuant to the liquidity contract entered into by ECA with Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, as at June 28, 2019, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

1,115 ECA shares

€39,967.04 in cash

During the first semester 2019:

BUY 22,020 shares €439,021.98 528 transactions SELL 24,232 shares 465,204.96 499 transactions

As a reminder, as at December 31, 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

3,327 ECA shares

€13,784.06 in cash

As a reminder, at the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following assets have been made available:

1,634 ECA shares

€50,000.00 in cash

------------------------



