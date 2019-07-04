Regulatory News:

Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR) to Oddo Corporate Finance, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th, 2019:

79 121 shares

€651 472,66

As a reminder, when the contract was established, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

91 782 shares

€329 518,25

From January 1st, 2019 to June 30th, 2019, the following transactions were executed:

988 purchase transactions

743 sale transactions

During that period, the volumes traded were:

519 630 shares and €6 291 029,15 on purchase

473 156 shares and €5 792 518,81 on sale

This statement is available on the website of Elior Group: www.eliorgroup.com

(finance/regulated information/regulated information publications/information relating to the liquidity contract)

ELIOR GROUP

Société anonyme

Head office: 9-11 allée de l'Arche, Paris La Défense Cedex (92032)

408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre

Listing Market: NYSE Euronext-Paris

Eurolist segment A

ISIN code: FR0011950732

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in contract catering and support services. With strong positions in 6 countries, the Group generated €4,886 million revenue in FY 2017-2018.

Our 109,000 employees feed over 5 million people on a daily basis in 23,500 restaurants on three continents, and offer services on 2,300 sites in France.

Elior Group has become a benchmark player in the business industry, education, healthcare and leisure markets.

Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of our business model. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015.

For further information please visit our website (http://www.eliorgroup.com) or follow us on Twitter (@Elior_Group

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190704005321/en/

Contacts:

Elior Group