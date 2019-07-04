(Article L.233-8 II of French Commercial Code and articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations)
ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR):
Date
Total number of shares1 in the capital
Total number of voting rights
June 30, 2019
178 319 146
Gross total of voting rights: 178 319 146
Net total2 of voting rights: 178 239 842
Listing Market: NYSE Euronext-Paris
Eurolist segment A
ISIN code: FR0011950732
1Par value 0.01 each
2 Net total total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares shares deprived of voting rights
