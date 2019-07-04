(Article L.233-8 II of French Commercial Code and articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations)

ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR):

Date Total number of shares1 in the capital Total number of voting rights June 30, 2019 178 319 146 Gross total of voting rights: 178 319 146 Net total2 of voting rights: 178 239 842

Listing Market: NYSE Euronext-Paris

Eurolist segment A

ISIN code: FR0011950732

1Par value 0.01 each

2 Net total total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares shares deprived of voting rights

