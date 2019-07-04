Real Consumer Voices Complete Flexitol 360° Campaign

LONDON, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A hyper-targeted consumer trial of Thornton & Ross's Flexitol Heel Balm has generated a multi-channel campaign for the brand, across digital, out-of-home and television, featuring consumers' genuine product experiences.

Both the consumer trial as well as all ensuing campaign materials were produced by Home Tester Club (www.hometesterclub.com) - from the same Buchanan Group stable as the world-renowned Medifacts and Brand Power advertising platforms.

"We know just how powerful unbiased, third-party, endorsements can be when it comes to driving sales for our partners," said Buchanan UK General Manager Stephanie Moran, "so we're delighted to have been able to amplify Flexitol across multiple channels for mass reach."

A 30 second tv commercial went to air this week across all major networks (https://youtu.be/i8NzESygKrY). The docu-style advert features Home Tester Club members giving an unadulterated account of their two-week trial of Flexitol Heel Balm. It also includes persuasive, trial-generated claims - another key output of Home Tester Club consumer trials.

"Home Tester Club not only helped us find compelling consumer opinions about Flexitol. They've leveraged those to produce a 360° campaign for us based on consumer truth," said Thornton & Ross Director of Marketing Ed Round. "It's been very well received by our key retailers and my team and I are looking forward to rolling out the rest of the campaign."

About Home Tester Club

Home Tester Club is a product review platform with over 1.9 million global members. It's the largest global community of shoppers and its peer to peer discussions offer brands valuable insights, claims, reviews and user-generated-content. Founded by Buchanan (a WPP company) who have for produced innumerable above-the-line campaigns with leading FMCG and OTC brands for 30 years.

About Thornton and Ross

The Flexitol brand's owner Thornton and Ross (part of the STADA group) is one of the largest OTC pharmaceutical manufacturers in the UK. The West Yorkshire based company boasts a wide-ranging portfolio of well-known brands; including, Covonia, Cetraben and Hedrin.

Editor's notes

[1] For more information please contact Tess Brown:

+44-(0)7557-141-033, tess.brown@buchanangroup.com

[2] Please hyperlink to www.buchanangroup.com where appropriate.

[3] Buchanan Group was founded in Sydney in 1991 and is now headquartered in Toronto, with offices in London, Sao Paolo, Munich, Shanghai, Hong Kong, New York, Melbourne, Sydney, Cape Town, Mumbai, Kuala Lumpur, Taipei and Singapore.