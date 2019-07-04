Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 4, 2019) - Affinity Metals Corp. (TSXV: AFF) ("the Corporation") is pleased to announce the voting results from the Corporation's recent Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held in Vancouver, BC on June 27, 2019.
|Motions
|Percentage of Votes Cast "FOR"
|Number of Directors
|100%
|Robert Edwards
|99.95%
|Darren Blaney
|99.95%
|Sean Pownall
|99.99%
|Dennis Edwards
|99.99%
|Appointment of Auditors
|100%
|Re-Approval of Stock Option Plan
|99.81%
|Transact Other Business
|99.95%
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Robert Edwards, CEO and Director of Affinity Metals Corp.
Contact information: redwards@affinity-metals.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
