Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 4, 2019) - Asterion Cannabis Inc. ("Asterion" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the voting results from the Company's 2019 annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Thursday June 20, 2019 in Vancouver, British Columbia. A total of 35,798,667 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 55.08% of the outstanding common shares of the Company, as at the record date for the Meeting. All matters submitted to shareholders for approval, as set out in the Company's notice of meeting and management information circular, dated June 6, 2019, were unanimously approved by the votes cast at the Meeting.

Shareholders re-appointed Smythe LLP, Chartered Professoinal Accountants as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year at the remuneration to be fixed by the directors of the Company and approved the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan.

The number of directors of the Company was increased from three to six and management's nominees for election as director, Stephen Van Deventer, Kimberly Van Deventer, Paget Hargreaves, Shabira Rajan, Hamish Sutherland and Peter Haukedal, were all elected as directors of the Company.

Stephen Van Deventer, Chairman and CEO, commented, "We are extremely pleased to have Ms. Rajan, Mr. Sutherland and Mr. Haukedal join the Board of Directors of Asterion. Collectively, their diverse experience and backgrounds will be a valuable asset as the Company advances into the next phase of its development."

Shabira Rajan - MBA, CPA, CGA

Ms. Rajan is a senior financial executive with over 20 years of experience, leading the financial discipline for successful businesses in both private and public sectors. Ms. Rajan has a track record of providing leadership for strategic value creation and continuous improvement, as well as, providing effective direction to organizations on issues relating to corporate governance, financial oversight and risk management. One of her leadership roles was that of Director of Finance at Canada Line Rapid Transit Inc., which planned and constructed a $2 billion rapid transit system in metro-Vancouver, on time and within budget.

Hamish Sutherland - MBA

Mr. Sutherland is the CEO of White Sheep Corp., and over the last three decades, has overseen hundreds of millions of investor dollars and built start-ups on three continents and is one of a rare few who has hands-on experience in developing a successful cannabis company, passing more than 50 inspections by Health Canada. The founding COO for Bedrocan Canada, he delivered over $750 million in returns for shareholders. Mr. Sutherland also managed the first legal transfer of live cannabis plant material from Holland to Canada, as well as the "greenfield" construction and commissioning of Bedrocan's 52,000 sq.ft. state-of-the-art automated facility. As the former Investment Commissioner for the Australian Trade Commission, Mr. Sutherland was responsible for establishing 17 offshore companies entering North America for the first time and guiding $100 million in direct investment and acquisitions between Australian and Canadian companies.

Peter Haukedal

Mr. Haukedal has been a director of Intigold Mines Ltd. since February of 2017. He received his B. Comm degree from the University of Saskatchewan in 1982 and thereafter he went on to establish a distribution company for lubricants and motive fuels with a major Canadian oil and gas company, which was later sold to Agrium Inc. in 2012. Mr. Haukedal has 33 years of private corporate experience and more than ten years of experience with different local charities holding a variety of positions.

About Asterion

Asterion is a Canadian medicinal cannabis company with operations in Australia, specializing in medical cannabis and is focused on becoming an industry leader in next generation cannabis products. The Company is focused on the future of advanced agriculture and aims to produce the highest quality of genetically uniform cannabis strains, at an affordable price.

The Company is led by a team of highly experienced executives with over 120 years of combined experience in medical cannabis, renewable energy, capital markets, and other highly relevant sectors across North America, Oceania, Europe, Africa and Asia.

