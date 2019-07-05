Cannabis Sativa, Inc. Addresses Trading Symbol Promotion Designation

MESQUITE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 4, 2019 / On July 3, 2019, the profile page of Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB:CBDS)(the "Company"), on www.otcmarkets.com had the Stock Promotion designation appended to its trading symbol. This was of immediate concern to the Company since the Company is not engaged in the promotion of its stock nor is it aware of any stock promotion taking place by any third party. The Company did issue a press release on July 3, 2019, updating the market on a business development within the Company. The content of the press release was created by Company management and did not tout the Company's stock nor make any recommendation with regard to the Company's stock. The Company is aware that stock promotion can take place by third parties without the knowledge of the Company and that OTC Markets has research tools and capabilities not available to the Company. The Company stands ready to assist OTC Markets in any way that it can to stop any stock promotion taking place.

About Cannabis Sativa, Inc.:

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. ("CBDS") is engaged in the licensing of cannabis related intellectual property, marketing and branding for cannabis based products and services, operation of cannabis related technology services, and ancillary business activities. CBDS licenses the "hi" and "White Rabbit" brands, holds a U.S. patent on the Ecuadorian Sativa strain of Cannabis, a U.S. Patent for a marijuana lozenge; a Cannabis-based pharmaceutical composition for the treatment of hypertensive disorders by submucosal delivery and trade secret formulas and processes, and operates subsidiaries including: PrestoDoctor (https://prestodoctor.com), Wild Earth Naturals (https://wildearthnaturals.com), and iBudtender (https://ibudtender.com). The Company is the official licensee for Virgin Mary Jane Brand (https://virginmaryjanebrand.com). In addition, CBDS seeks strategic partners for acquisition of operating companies, intellectual property and other assets which fit within the CBDS corporate vision.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Underlying assumptions include without limitation, the ongoing enactment of legislation favorable to the production of and the commercialization of cannabis products and the Company's success in capitalizing on that legislation. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Mesquite, NV 89027

702-345-4074

http://www.cannabissativainc.com

SOURCE: Cannabis Sativa, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/550886/Cannabis-Sativa-Inc-Addresses-Trading-Symbol-Promotion-Designation