Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 4, 2019) - NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC) (FSE: 26N) (OTCQB: NTTCF) ("NetCents" or the "Company") . The Company wishes to announce a correction to the July 3, 2019 press release. The Company is paying Finder's Fees to Echelon Wealth Partners on $200,000 of the gross proceeds. Fees are 6% of $200,000 or, $12,000 with 6% warrants or 20,000 warrants. Warrants are priced at $0.70 with three year term effective from closing date.

About NetCents

NetCents Technology Inc, the transactional hub for all cryptocurrency payments, equips forward-thinking businesses with the technology to seamlessly integrate cryptocurrency processing into their payment model without taking on the risk or volatility of the crypto market. NetCents Technology is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC.

