Duisburg/ Wolfsburg, July 5, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Volkswagen AG has tasked Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Europe (MHPS Europe) with the construction of a gas-and-steam power plant in Wolfsburg, in order to modernize its cogeneration plant "Heizkraftwerk Wolfsburg-West". The new units will be constructed on a turnkey basis.The two coal-fired blocks currently in operation at the "Heizkraftwerk West" plant, on the automotive factory grounds, will be replaced with a gas-fired double block. The new gas-and-steam plant, with a total output of 288 megawatts (MW) of electricity and approx. 265 MW of heat, will go into commercial operation in the fall of 2022.The EPC agreement (engineering, procurement and construction) between Volkswagen and MHPS Europe includes construction and commissioning and the delivery of two H-100 class gas turbines, two waste heat recovery boilers, two steam turbines and generators and ancillary systems. A long-term service contract is also part of the agreement."The awarding of this order is further evidence of our outstanding expertise as an energy plant constructor and as an energy solutions provider", says Thomas Bohner, CEO at MHPS Europe in Duisburg. As part of the MHPS Group, with operations worldwide that employ roughly 20,000 people, the company has access to a wide-ranging suite of technologies for safe and environmentally-friendly power generation.Going forward, power plants will be capable of producing electricity that is fully CO2-neutral. "In the Netherlands, we are testing how hydrogen, derived from renewable energy sources, can be used in a gas-fired power plant", Bohner adds. Synthetic natural gas, produced in power-to-gas plants, can also be used in generating electricity. Thomas Bohner: "The know-how and the necessary technologies are already available for use."About Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Europe GmbHMitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Europe GmbH, which is headquartered in Duisburg and is a subsidiary of the global company Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd., plans and constructs power plants and offers long-term service and maintenance contracts. The plant constructor also delivers key components such as gas turbines, steam generators and environmental technology. As the market and technology leader, e.g. for gas turbines or steam generators, the company focuses on modern, environmentally friendly and efficient plants. The company employs around 670 staff in Duisburg.About Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS), headquartered in Yokohama, Japan, is a joint venture formed in February 2014 by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. and Hitachi, Ltd. integrating their operations in thermal power generation systems and other related businesses. MHPS today ranks among the world's leading suppliers of equipment and services to the power generation market, backed by 100 billion yen in capital and approximately 20,000 employees worldwide. The Company's products include GTCC (gas turbine combined-cycle) and IGCC (integrated coal gasification combined-cycle) power plants, gas/coal/oil-fired (steam) power plants, boilers, generators, gas and steam turbines, geothermal power plants, AQCS (air quality control systems), power plant peripheral equipment, digital solutions and solid-oxide fuel cells (SOFC).For more information, please visit www.mhps.com.