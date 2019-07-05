A co-marketing agreement between the two companies will offer PIPPR, a unique protein expression analysis platform, developed for CRISPR applications and powered by SWATH Acquisition. PIPPR is uniquely and specifically designed to help CRISPR researchers.

COBO Technologies, a company specialised in quality control services and products in genome editing, today announces a new partnership with SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, to develop PIPPR, a unique protein expression analysis platform. Based in Copenhagen, Denmark, Cobo Technologies specialises in products and services for Quality Control of CRISPR-modified cells and animals. The proprietary CRISPR INDEL Profiling Platform (CIPPTM), which is based on the Indel Detection by Amplicon Analysis (IDAATM) methodology and developed for detailed DNA mutation analysis, was launched in December 2017, followed by PIPPR, which was launched in January 2019. PIPPR was created for extensive protein/proteome expression profiling using SWATH Acquisition.

There is an increasing need to do more complexed quality control of cells modified with CRISPR. PIPPR will make it possible to monitor any changes in the protein expression levels in the modified cell. From this data a researcher can easily confirm the quality of any type of CRISPR application and detect potential off-target issues that need to be addressed.

"PIPPR identifies and quantifies proteins of all cells and animals modified with CRISPR and the method doesn't need any antibodies or labelling of proteins. It's a fast, sensitive, reproducible and robust solution, but also a cost-effective solution that'll fit any type of CRISPR application," says Jens-Ole Bock, CEO and founder of Cobo Technologies. "SCIEX is a world-leading company in mass spectrometry instrumentation and innovative software solutions for proteomics and the pharma industry. Combined with COBO Technologies' expertise of products and services for quality control of CRISPR applications, you have a very powerful collaboration that'll benefit scientists as well as the two companies."

COBO Technologies and SCIEX will promote the PIPPR platform in conjunction with SWATH Acquisition, the TripleTOF 6600 LC-MS/MS System and related software solutions from SCIEX. COBO Technologies supports customers globally in both research and clinical fields.

About COBO Technologies

COBO Technologies is a fast-growing CRO specialised in services and products for quality control of genome editing applications in research and clinical fields. The company supports customers globally with detailed DNA mutation analysis and complexed protein expression profiling of cells, plants or animals modified with genome editing tools such as Meganucleases CRISPR-Cas9, ZFNs and TALENs.

About SCIEX

SCIEX helps to improve the world we live in by enabling scientists and laboratory analysts to find answers to the complex analytical challenges they face. The company's global leadership and world-class service and support in the capillary electrophoresis and liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry industry have made it a trusted partner to thousands of the scientists and lab analysts worldwide who are focused on basic research, drug discovery and development, food and environmental testing, forensics and clinical research.

With over 40 years of proven innovation, SCIEX excels by listening to and understanding the ever-evolving needs of its customers to develop reliable, sensitive and intuitive solutions that continue to redefine what is achievable in routine and complex analysis. For more information, please visit sciex.com

