Folgende Instrumente werden heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.



The following instruments are traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today.



ISIN Short Code Name

DE000A14ND12 WTEU WISDOMTREE US EQ.INC.DZ

KYG4404P1019 119 HENGXING GOLD HL.CO.