Folgende Instrumente werden heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.
The following instruments are traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today.
ISIN Short Code Name
DE000A14ND12 WTEU WISDOMTREE US EQ.INC.DZ
KYG4404P1019 119 HENGXING GOLD HL.CO.
