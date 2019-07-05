On July 8, 2019, the following newly issued government debt securities will be listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Bond list. Information on the new debt securities: Securities ISIN code LV0000570174 Issuer short name LVG Securities maturity date 31.01.2025 Face value of one security EUR 1 000 Minimum tradable nominal amount EUR 1 000 Number of listed securities 20 000 Order book short name* LVGB000025A Fixed income (coupon) rate (%) 0.000 * fixed income automatch market segment (RSE Bonds Automatch) Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67 212 431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. NasdaqTallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.