Weekend Unlimited Inc.: BTV - Business Television Interview with Weekend Unlimited's Chris Backus, President and CEO, to Air July 6th

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2019 / Weekend Unlimited Inc. ("Weekend" or the "Company") (CSE: POT - FSE: 0OS1 - OTCQB: WKULF) announces that Mr. Chris Backus, President and CEO, will be featured on BTV - Business Television this coming weekend on July 6th.

Mr. Backus discusses the Company's focus on revenue generation with its upcoming launch of its flagship WKND! branded products in Washington State, in addition to the advances with the Northern Lights Organics farm as it prepares to go into full scale high CBD hemp cultivation in 2020. The clip is available here.

About BTV and Interview Broadcast Information:

BTV, a half-hour weekly investment program, profiles emerging companies across Canada and the US to bring investors information for their portfolio. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV interviews experts, top analysts, plus features companies at their location giving investors an insightful business perspective.



BTV BROADCAST TIMES:



CANADA: BNN Bloomberg - Saturday July 6 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday July 7 @ 4:30pm EST

Bell Express Vu - Saturday July 6 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday July 7 @ 4:30pm EST

Air Canada: TV Seatback: Business Channel

U.S. National: Biz Television Network - Sun July 14 @ 5:30am, 6pm & 9:00pm PST, Tues July 16 @ 5:00pm & 8:00pm PST

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Chris Backus, President & CEO, Director

Telephone: 1(236) 317-2812 - Toll free 1(888) 556-9656

E-mail: IR@weekendunlimited.com

About Weekend Unlimited Inc.

Weekend Unlimited is a lifestyle-based recreational cannabis company. The Company is developing premium products designed to deliver life's highs, anytime, anywhere. With a presence in both the U.S. and Canada - and a unique entertainment and education division (Weekend Live!), Weekend Unlimited is well-positioned to launch and scale the brands that will define recreational cannabis. Learn more at www.weekendunlimited.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

SOURCE: Weekend Unlimited Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/550889/BTV-Business-Television-Interview-with-Weekend-Unlimiteds-Chris-Backus-President-and-CEO-to-Air-July-6th