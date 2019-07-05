Invitation to Tobii's Earnings Call Following the Second Quarter of 2019

STOCKHOLM, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tobii AB plans to publish the interim report for the period January 1-June 30, 2019 on July 19 at 7.30 a.m. CEST. Following this report, at 2.00 p.m. CEST, Tobii will host a conference call with web cast presentation for investors, analysts and media.

Tobii's President and CEO Henrik Eskilsson and CFO Johan Wilsby will present and comment on the report. After the presentation, there will be time for questions. The presentation will be held in English.

Conference call

Time: Friday July 19, 2019, 2.00 p.m. CEST

Friday July 19, 2019, Phone numbers:

Sweden +46 (0) 8 5069 2180 (national toll free: 0200 125 581)

Norway +47 239 60 264 (national toll free: 800 51874)

Denmark +45 32 72 80 42 (national toll free: 80 71 80 97)

Finland +358 (0) 9 4245 0806 (national toll free: 0800 773 496)

United Kingdom +44 (0) 844 571 8892 (national toll free: 0800 376 7922)

United States +1 631 510 7495 (national toll free: +1 866 966 1396)

Make sure you are connected to the conference call by calling or logging in and register a few minutes before the presentation begins.

Web presentation

Link to the web cast presentation. The presentation is also available via Tobii's website. The interim report and a recording of the presentation will be available on the same page after the publication and the conference call.

Contact

Ola Elmeland, Investor Relations, Tobii AB, phone: +46(0)734-409-862, e-mail: ola.elmeland@tobii.com

